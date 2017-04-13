Man who strangled wife, injured Wauke...

Man who strangled wife, injured Waukesha police officer gets 18 years in prison

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Waukesha

Man who strangled wife, injured Waukesha police officer gets 18 years in prison Jeffrey Schultz will spend the next 18 years of his life behind prison bars. Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://www.waukeshanow.com/story/news/crime/2017/04/13/schultz-sentenced/100436476/ A Richfield man who seriously injured a Waukesha police officer and nearly strangled his wife to death last January at the Country Springs Hotel will spend the next 18 years of his life behind bars, a Waukesha County circuit judge ruled Thursday, April 13. Judge Ralph Ramirez meted out that sentence - plus 13 years of extended supervision, the maximum possible - to 49-year-old Jeffrey Schultz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waukesha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukesha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Olkwitz Family (Jan '06) Mar '17 Leviguy 112
CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe... Feb '17 Porter Novelli 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10) Jan '17 Ronnie Kodex 2,237
Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers? Jan '17 Hilda 4
News Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ... Dec '16 Jordan 2
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Dec '16 Brown 1
Anyone heard this Nov '16 GE guy 1
See all Waukesha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukesha Forum Now

Waukesha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukesha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Ferguson
 

Waukesha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,175 • Total comments across all topics: 280,287,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC