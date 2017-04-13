Man who strangled wife, injured Waukesha police officer gets 18 years in prison Jeffrey Schultz will spend the next 18 years of his life behind prison bars. Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://www.waukeshanow.com/story/news/crime/2017/04/13/schultz-sentenced/100436476/ A Richfield man who seriously injured a Waukesha police officer and nearly strangled his wife to death last January at the Country Springs Hotel will spend the next 18 years of his life behind bars, a Waukesha County circuit judge ruled Thursday, April 13. Judge Ralph Ramirez meted out that sentence - plus 13 years of extended supervision, the maximum possible - to 49-year-old Jeffrey Schultz.

