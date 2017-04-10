Lexington's New Curfew Goes Into Effect Tonight
LEXINGTON, Ky A new curfew will take effect in Lexington Friday night for anyone under the age of 18. The curfew change is in response to Lexington 2016 homicide rate, which was the city's highest for more than a decade. The Urban City Council has voted to enforce a seven day a week curfew of midnight for anyone under the age of 18. "It'll keep the younger ones who shouldn't be out after midnight, not out after midnight, so I think it'll be a good thing," said Pies and Pints General Manager Kiera Lindeman.
