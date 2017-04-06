Harold L. Wickler
MORRISON – Harold L. Wickler, 71, of Morrison, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, after a courageous 18-month battle with cancer. He was born May 4, 1945, in Platteville, Wisconsin, to Myles and Margaret Wickler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waukesha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Olkwitz Family (Jan '06)
|Mar 12
|Leviguy
|112
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe...
|Feb '17
|Porter Novelli
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Ronnie Kodex
|2,237
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Jan '17
|Hilda
|4
|Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ...
|Dec '16
|Jordan
|2
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Dec '16
|Brown
|1
|Anyone heard this
|Nov '16
|GE guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukesha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC