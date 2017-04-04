Governor Scott Walker visited Waukesha South High School with education leaders today to visit with students and faculty and to call on the Legislature to support his proposed $649 million increase for all Wisconsin K-12 schools. Gov. Walker discusses new school funding proposal at Waukesha South Governor Scott Walker visited Waukesha South High School with education leaders today to visit with students and faculty and to call on the Legislature to support his proposed $649 million increase for all Wisconsin K-12 schools.

