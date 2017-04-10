For Wisconsin's ten largest cities, carrying a gun into city hall is uncommon
As Action 2 News first reported in mid-January, Alderwoman Barb Dorff pushed for a study of Wisconsin's ten largest cities to see how Green Bay compares when it comes to gun rules in the council chambers. On Monday, the results were finally made public.
Waukesha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Olkwitz Family (Jan '06)
|Mar 12
|Leviguy
|112
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe...
|Feb '17
|Porter Novelli
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Ronnie Kodex
|2,237
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Jan '17
|Hilda
|4
|Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ...
|Dec '16
|Jordan
|2
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Dec '16
|Brown
|1
|Anyone heard this
|Nov '16
|GE guy
|1
