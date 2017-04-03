Dehring on bench as Branch III judge
Robert F. Dehring Jr. took the bench as a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge for the first time Monday morning. He succeeds Judge David Wambach, who retired Friday, March 31. Dehring, who was appointed on Dec. 14 by Gov. Scott Walker, was sworn into office late Friday and began his duties on Saturday, April 1. A 2003 graduate of Marquette Law School, Dehring will preside over Branch III of Jefferson County Circuit Court.
