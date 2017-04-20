Courts
Cody Y. Kujawa, 20, of Waukesha, Wis.; Janell R. Roelke, 28, of Burnsville; Rickie B. Withers Jr., 43, of Clarion, Iowa; each fined $125. Ricky L. Slagle, 57, of Blue Earth was convicted of theft-take/use/transfer movable property without consent; fined $20, restitution $20, sentenced to jail 90 days, stayed 83 days for one year, credit for time served seven days, one year unsupervised probation.
|Andy Smith
|Apr 16
|barnstormer
|1
|The Olkwitz Family (Jan '06)
|Mar '17
|Leviguy
|112
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe...
|Feb '17
|Porter Novelli
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Ronnie Kodex
|2,237
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Jan '17
|Hilda
|4
|Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ...
|Dec '16
|Jordan
|2
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Dec '16
|Brown
|1
