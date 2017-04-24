Compact Council Rejects Request To Re...

Compact Council Rejects Request To Reconsider Waukesha Water Decision

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: WUWM

The Compact Council deliberated for less than a half hour Thursday before it unanimous voted not to repoen or modify the decision allowing Waukesha to draw Lake Michigan water. Wisconsin DNR secretary Cathy Stepp said the Compact Council's final review further reinforces that the Great Lakes Compact works.

