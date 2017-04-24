Compact Council Rejects Request To Reconsider Waukesha Water Decision
The Compact Council deliberated for less than a half hour Thursday before it unanimous voted not to repoen or modify the decision allowing Waukesha to draw Lake Michigan water. Wisconsin DNR secretary Cathy Stepp said the Compact Council's final review further reinforces that the Great Lakes Compact works.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WUWM.
Add your comments below
Waukesha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andy Smith
|Apr 16
|barnstormer
|1
|The Olkwitz Family (Jan '06)
|Mar '17
|Leviguy
|112
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe...
|Feb '17
|Porter Novelli
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Ronnie Kodex
|2,237
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Jan '17
|Hilda
|4
|Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ...
|Dec '16
|Jordan
|2
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Dec '16
|Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukesha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC