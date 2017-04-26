Car show and swap meet coming April 28-30
Car show and swap meet coming April 28-30 Madison Classics Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2017/04/26/car-show-and-swap-meet-coming-april-28-30/100944322/ Hundreds of beautifully restored classic and custom vehicles were on display during the Waukesha Old Car Club's annual car show in Frame Park on Sunday, August 14, 2016. Spring is here and so is the 40th annual Jefferson Swap Meet & Car Show on April 28 to 30. The show will be held at the Jefferson County Fair Park located at 503 N Jackson Ave, Jefferson, just off Hwy 18 in Jefferson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.
Add your comments below
Waukesha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Camco Management Inc (Jun '08)
|1 hr
|MariaRamos
|49
|Andy Smith
|Apr 16
|barnstormer
|1
|The Olkwitz Family (Jan '06)
|Mar '17
|Leviguy
|112
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe...
|Feb '17
|Porter Novelli
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Ronnie Kodex
|2,237
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Jan '17
|Hilda
|4
|Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ...
|Dec '16
|Jordan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waukesha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC