Waukesha-based businessperson to be inducted to Hall of Fame

Agustin Ramirez of Waukesha-based Husco International, Inc. will be inducted into Junior Achievement's Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame during a ceremony at The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, May 1.

