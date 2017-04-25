based businessperson to be inducted to Hall of Fame
Agustin Ramirez of Waukesha-based Husco International, Inc. will be inducted into Junior Achievement's Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame during a ceremony at The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, May 1.
