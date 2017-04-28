Appeal on Waukesha Diversion denied

Appeal on Waukesha Diversion denied

Thursday Apr 27

An appeal of the Waukesha, Wisconsin water diversion from Lake Michigan has been denied. The Great Lakes Compact Council unanimously voted earlier this month not to reopen discussion to modify the approval it gave the diversion last year.

