Waukesha Sheriff: Most Drugs Ravaging Region Originate South of the U.S. Border

Waukesha Sheriff Eric Severson told a U.S. Senate committee this week that the lion's share of controlled substances claiming lives in southeastern Wisconsin are sourced south of the U.S.-Mexico border and easily pass across it, particularly heroin. He also blamed the resulting drug trade for other crimes occurring in the region, including mobile drug operations and carjackings.

