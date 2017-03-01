Waukesha Sheriff: Most Drugs Ravaging Region Originate South of the U.S. Border
Waukesha Sheriff Eric Severson told a U.S. Senate committee this week that the lion's share of controlled substances claiming lives in southeastern Wisconsin are sourced south of the U.S.-Mexico border and easily pass across it, particularly heroin. He also blamed the resulting drug trade for other crimes occurring in the region, including mobile drug operations and carjackings.
