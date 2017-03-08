The Bachelor Season Finale: Inside the Devastating, "Selfish" Proposal
You won't read this among The Bachelor spoilers , but after a decade and a half and 35 seasons on ABC, you really shouldn't need to: And we're not talking about some quiet weeping. We mean prepare to cry ALL the tears, because all three people involved sure will be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hollywood Gossip.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waukesha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe...
|Feb 9
|Porter Novelli
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Ronnie Kodex
|2,237
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Jan '17
|Hilda
|4
|Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ...
|Dec '16
|Jordan
|2
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Dec '16
|Brown
|1
|Anyone heard this
|Nov '16
|GE guy
|1
|New Berlin Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Waukesha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC