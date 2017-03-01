Magazine unveils new online interactive Star Dome
Waukesha, Wisconsin, Feb. 8, 2017 : The editors of Astronomy magazine, the world's largest publication on the subject, have re-launched a wildly popular online feature, the interactive Star Dome sky map. The program allows users to look at the sky at any time and from any location on Earth, seeing what stars and planets are visible during any time of the night.
