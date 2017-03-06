Irish butter banned in Wisconsin stil...

Irish butter banned in Wisconsin still surfaces

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: WKOW-TV

Consumers from Wisconsin are crossing the border to Illinois to stock up on a commodity they can't buy in the Dairy State -- Irish butter. A 1954 Wisconsin law prohibits the sale of butter without a state or federal grade mark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukesha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Olkwitz Family (Jan '06) Mar 12 Leviguy 112
CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe... Feb '17 Porter Novelli 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10) Jan '17 Ronnie Kodex 2,237
Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers? Jan '17 Hilda 4
News Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ... Dec '16 Jordan 2
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Dec '16 Brown 1
Anyone heard this Nov '16 GE guy 1
See all Waukesha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukesha Forum Now

Waukesha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukesha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Waukesha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,591 • Total comments across all topics: 279,618,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC