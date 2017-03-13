Irish butter banned in Wisconsin still surfaces
Consumers from Wisconsin are crossing the border to Illinois to stock up on a commodity they can't buy in the Dairy State - Irish butter. A 1954 Wisconsin law prohibits the sale of butter without a state or federal grade mark.
