Ban on Irish butter brings lawsuit in Wisconsin
This March 3, 2017, photo, shows packages of Kerrygold Irish butter on a shelf at a store in Waukesha, Wis. A handful of Wisconsin residents has filed a lawsuit challenging a 1953 state law that bans the sale of Kerrygold Irish butter, or any other butter that hasn't been graded for quality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waukesha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Olkwitz Family (Jan '06)
|Mar 12
|Leviguy
|112
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe...
|Feb '17
|Porter Novelli
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Ronnie Kodex
|2,237
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Jan '17
|Hilda
|4
|Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ...
|Dec '16
|Jordan
|2
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Dec '16
|Brown
|1
|Anyone heard this
|Nov '16
|GE guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukesha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC