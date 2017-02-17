Wisconsin football recruiting: OLB Mason Platter commits to the Badgers
That's the third known verbal pledge for head coach Paul Chryst and his staff in one day, as both Waukesha Catholic Memorial's C.J. Goetz and Kimberly's Boyd Dietzen announced their commitments earlier on Monday. Menomonie 2018 LB Mason Platter has committed to Wisconsin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucky's 5th Quarter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waukesha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe...
|Feb 9
|Porter Novelli
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10)
|Jan 21
|Ronnie Kodex
|2,237
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|4
|Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ...
|Dec '16
|Jordan
|2
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Dec '16
|Brown
|2
|Anyone heard this
|Nov '16
|GE guy
|1
|We in Wisconsin can CHANGE our vote!
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukesha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC