Who is 'Baby Sarah'? Police use DNA to help solve 42-year-old cold case
Jan. 6, 1975: The body of an unidentified newborn girl is found inside a storm drain in Waukesha, a suburb of Milwaukee. On a January afternoon in 1975, a young boy sleigh riding in a Milwaukee suburb spotted what he thought was a doll lying face up in a storm drain along a sidewalk where children rode their bikes and waited for the school bus.
