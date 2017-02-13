Trial date set for Wisconsin girl charged in Slenderman attack

One of two Wisconsin girls accused of attacking a classmate to please a fictional character named Slenderman will head to trial in October outside Milwaukee after a judge denied a change of venue for the much publicized case, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Monday. There was no need to change the venue because the media coverage of the case had not been "rabble rousing" and was without "embellishment, exaggeration or outrageousness," Geyser and her friend Anissa Weier, 15, were charged with attempted first-degree homicide in the May 2014 stabbing of their classmate in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb.

