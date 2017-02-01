Summerfest Favorite Derek Sallmann to Release Music Video 2/17
Only two decades into life, Waukesha, Wisconsin-born singer/songwriter Derek Sallmann was listed in the Milwaukee Shepherd Express Newspaper as one of the Best Acoustic Musicians of Milwaukee. Now, the 21 year old, who started playing guitar at 13 when he found his dad's green Guild guitar on his bed and asked him to teach him some chords, is getting ready to release his sophomore music video for a track off of his new album, All Seasons, on February 17th, 2017.
