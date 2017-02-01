Summerfest Favorite Derek Sallmann to...

Summerfest Favorite Derek Sallmann to Release Music Video 2/17

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Only two decades into life, Waukesha, Wisconsin-born singer/songwriter Derek Sallmann was listed in the Milwaukee Shepherd Express Newspaper as one of the Best Acoustic Musicians of Milwaukee. Now, the 21 year old, who started playing guitar at 13 when he found his dad's green Guild guitar on his bed and asked him to teach him some chords, is getting ready to release his sophomore music video for a track off of his new album, All Seasons, on February 17th, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukesha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe... Feb 9 Porter Novelli 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10) Jan 21 Ronnie Kodex 2,237
Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers? Jan 21 Hilda 4
News Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ... Dec '16 Jordan 2
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Dec '16 Brown 2
Anyone heard this Nov '16 GE guy 1
We in Wisconsin can CHANGE our vote! Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
See all Waukesha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukesha Forum Now

Waukesha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukesha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Waukesha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,105 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC