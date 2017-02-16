'Slender Man' stabbing victim 'excelling' after horrifying ordeal
As her assailants prepare for trial, Payton Leutner has started high school, where she's thriving nearly 3 years after she was brutally stabbed. Payton was 12-years-old when she was stabbed 19 times by two friends who wanted to impress a fictional character named Slender Man.
