Missing teens found in Waukesha
Missing teens found in Waukesha Two missing teens have been found Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/lake-country-reporter/2017/02/13/teens-reported-missing-wales/97850720/ Samuel Larson and Paige Williams were found Monday afternoon after going missing earlier in the day on Feb. 13. Police have found two teens who had been reported missing Monday morning in the city of Waukesha. The two were unharmed, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department.
