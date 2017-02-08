MHEDA Awards Wildeck

MHEDA Awards Wildeck

Wildeck, Inc. , a material handling equipment and safety products manufacturer, has earned the prestigious MVS Award for 2017. The MVS Award is granted by the industry's trade association, the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association .

