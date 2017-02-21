Judge allows 2nd girl's statements in Slender Man case
Anissa Weier, 15, appears in court Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Waukesha, Wis. A judge has ruled that Weier's statements to police will be admissible at her trial on charges she tried to kill a classmate to please a fictional horror character called Slender Man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waukesha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe...
|Feb 9
|Porter Novelli
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Ronnie Kodex
|2,237
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Jan '17
|Hilda
|4
|Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ...
|Dec '16
|Jordan
|2
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Dec '16
|Brown
|2
|Anyone heard this
|Nov '16
|GE guy
|1
|We in Wisconsin can CHANGE our vote!
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukesha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC