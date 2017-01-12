Wisconsin Humane Society adopts out i...

Wisconsin Humane Society adopts out its smallest dog ever

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: WKOW-TV

Thumbelina the 3-month-old Chihuahua pup was adopted Thursday by Brent and Jenny Stache of Oak Creek. The couple said she'll join their other 5 pound Chihuahua and that they're thrilled to be able to give the little girl a new home.

