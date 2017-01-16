Wisconsin City at forefront of 'water...

Wisconsin City at forefront of 'water wars'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

This city has become the battleground for one of North America's fiercest water wars, one that is taking the Great Lakes region into more uncharted legal territory in 2017. A council of eight gubernatorial-level officials in charge of the landmark Great Lakes-St.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukesha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ... Dec 18 Jordan 2
Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec 16 natureboy 3
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Dec 16 Brown 2
Anyone heard this Nov '16 GE guy 1
We in Wisconsin can CHANGE our vote! Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
New Berlin Music Selection (Aug '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 15
News Halton Regional council joins those opposed to ... Oct '16 developers rule 1
See all Waukesha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukesha Forum Now

Waukesha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukesha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Pope Francis
 

Waukesha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,288 • Total comments across all topics: 277,947,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC