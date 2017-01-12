Wear-Optimization App Helps Decrease Wear Rates and Associated Costs
The app from Walter USA works on all current mobile devices and operating systems, it enables users to identify all specific forms of wear on indexable-insert and round-tool solid carbide applications, from milling, drilling and threading to turning, grooving and parting. The wear-optimization app from Walter USA enables users with smartphones, notebooks and tablets to identify all specific forms of wear on indexable-insert and round-tool solid carbide applications, from milling, drilling and threading to turning, grooving and parting.
