Waukesha's Great Lakes water diversion project faces scrutiny
The city would be the first community outside the Great Lakes Basin to get lake water under terms of an agreement approved in 2008 called the Great Lakes Compact, which allows cities in counties that straddle the basin to apply for Great Lakes water. The initiative's executive director, David Ullrich, says the coalition's concerns center around the substance of the Council's decision, the procedures used and the standards applied in making the decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Waukesha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ...
|Dec 18
|Jordan
|2
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Dec '16
|Brown
|2
|Anyone heard this
|Nov '16
|GE guy
|1
|We in Wisconsin can CHANGE our vote!
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|New Berlin Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Halton Regional council joins those opposed to ...
|Oct '16
|developers rule
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukesha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC