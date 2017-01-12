Waukesha based Payne & Dolan seeks Green Tier participation

The public has an opportunity to comment on an application to Wisconsin's Green Tier program from Payne & Dolan, Inc. Payne & Dolan is a Waukesha-based asphalt production and infrastructure construction firm, providing construction materials and services. Payne & Dolan is applying for Tier 1 of the Green Tier program, which is designed to encourage, recognize and reward companies that are committed to superior environmental performance.

