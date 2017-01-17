Walter and Comara Create Joint Venture

This new company will provide customers in North America and around the world with Smart Manufacturing, Industry 4.0 solutions. In a move designed to further its commitment to and enhance its support of customers in the U.S. and around the world who are striving to meet the challenges of 21st century manufacturing, Walter USA, LLC has joined with long-standing software partner Comara GmbH to create a new company under joint leadership.

