Walnut Rotary offers seminar opportunity to area students

Walnut Rotary Club President Charlie Gonigam is encouraging Bureau Valley and Ohio High School students to apply for a full scholarship to attend the 2017 World Affairs Seminar to be held June 24-30 at Carroll University in Waukesha, Wis. "Each year, Rotary's World Affairs Seminar brings youth from around the world together to gain a new and unique perspective on current events," Gonigam said.

