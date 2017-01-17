Two Waukesha men charged for armed gas station robberies Less than two weeks after two local gas stations were robbed at gunpoint, two men have been charged. Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://www.waukeshanow.com/story/news/crime/2017/01/17/waukesha-robbery-suspects-arrested/96661824/ An unknown suspect points a gun at a clerk inside the Waukesha BP gas station at 500 Arcadian Ave. on Jan. 3. Police are searching for two people involved in the armed robbery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waukesha.