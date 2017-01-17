Trump Supporters Celebrate at Local Watch Parties
People were cheering and clinking champagne glasses Friday morning in Waukesha County, as Donald Trump was sworn-in as the nation's 45th president. We caught up with Republicans in Delafield as they watched the inauguration ceremony unfold.
