The Truth About Slenderman

The Truth About Slenderman

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Urban Legends

In 2014, two 12-year-old girls arrested for stabbing a schoolmate in Waukesha, Wisconsin told police they did it to appease a towering supernatural being with tentacles for arms named "Slenderman." There is a faceless, semi-human monster called Slenderman who stands eight feet tall, has tentacles for arms, stalks and eats small children, and communicates telepathically with his human servants, called "proxies."

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Urban Legends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukesha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10) 17 hr Ronnie Kodex 2,237
Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers? Sat Hilda 4
News Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ... Dec '16 Jordan 2
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Dec '16 Brown 2
Anyone heard this Nov '16 GE guy 1
We in Wisconsin can CHANGE our vote! Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
New Berlin Music Selection (Aug '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 15
See all Waukesha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukesha Forum Now

Waukesha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukesha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Waukesha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,107 • Total comments across all topics: 278,149,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC