The Truth About Slenderman
In 2014, two 12-year-old girls arrested for stabbing a schoolmate in Waukesha, Wisconsin told police they did it to appease a towering supernatural being with tentacles for arms named "Slenderman." There is a faceless, semi-human monster called Slenderman who stands eight feet tall, has tentacles for arms, stalks and eats small children, and communicates telepathically with his human servants, called "proxies."
