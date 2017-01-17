The Truth About Slenderman

In 2014, two 12-year-old girls arrested for stabbing a schoolmate in Waukesha, Wisconsin told police they did it to appease a towering supernatural being with tentacles for arms named "Slenderman." There is a faceless, semi-human monster called Slenderman who stands eight feet tall, has tentacles for arms, stalks and eats small children, and communicates telepathically with his human servants, called "proxies."

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Urban Legends.