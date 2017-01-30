The Horror of Slenderman
The documentary, directed by Oscar-nominated and Peabody-winning Irene Taylor Brodsky, explores an attempted murder that took place in Waukesha, Wis., in 2014. Two 12-year old girls with no prior behavioral issues, Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser, became obsessed with an online character called Slenderman.
