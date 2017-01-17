Slender Man: Morgan Geyser's Mom Begs Court to Toss Confession

"When she thinks back to the reason that she was arrested, it's like looking at another person's memory," Angie Geyser tells Rolling Stone Morgan Geyser was a 12-year-old murder suspect when she blankly nodded at Detective Tom Casey, agreeing to sign a piece of paper and waive her Miranda rights. Sitting in a folding chair in a tiny holding room in suburban Waukesha, Wisconsin, in late spring 2014, she picked up a pen and wrote only her first name.

