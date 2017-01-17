Police arrest Waukesha man after attempted robbery at Lares Fashion
Charges are pending against a 26-year-old Waukesha man who attempted to rob Lares Fashion downtown on Jan. 16. Police arrest Waukesha man after attempted robbery at Lares Fashion Charges are pending against a 26-year-old Waukesha man who attempted to rob Lares Fashion downtown on Jan. 16. Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://www.waukeshanow.com/story/news/crime/2017/01/17/lares-fashion-robbery/96663800/ Criminal charges are pending against a 26-year-old Waukesha man who attempted to rob Lares Fashion and Western Wear downtown on Monday afternoon, Jan. 16, police said.
