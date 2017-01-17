Parents of Slenderman stabbing accused discuss their daughter's role in the attack

The parents of a 15-year-old girl accused of stabbing a friend 19 times in the name of Slenderman - a fictional, blank-faced figure - have spoken about the attack. Bill and Kristi Weier, whose daughter Anissa will be tried along with her friend Morgan Geyser for attempted murder later this year, revealed their side of the story for the first time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.