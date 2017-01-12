Parents Defend Daughter Accused in 'Slender Man' Stabbing as Trial Approaches
The parents of Anissa Weier, one of two 12-year-old girls who allegedly stabbed another girl 19 times in an effort to impress fictional internet character " Slender Man ," said today they were as shocked by the 2014 attack as everyone else. "It was really kind of surreal from the time I got the phone call," Bill Weier, Anissa's father, told " Good Morning America " today of his reaction to news of his daughter's alleged connection to the incident in the woods of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, suburb.
