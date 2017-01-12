Parents Defend Daughter Accused in 'S...

Parents Defend Daughter Accused in 'Slender Man' Stabbing as Trial Approaches

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: ABC News

The parents of Anissa Weier, one of two 12-year-old girls who allegedly stabbed another girl 19 times in an effort to impress fictional internet character " Slender Man ," said today they were as shocked by the 2014 attack as everyone else. "It was really kind of surreal from the time I got the phone call," Bill Weier, Anissa's father, told " Good Morning America " today of his reaction to news of his daughter's alleged connection to the incident in the woods of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, suburb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukesha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ... Dec 18 Jordan 2
Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec 16 natureboy 3
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Dec 16 Brown 2
Anyone heard this Nov '16 GE guy 1
We in Wisconsin can CHANGE our vote! Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
New Berlin Music Selection (Aug '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 15
News Halton Regional council joins those opposed to ... Oct '16 developers rule 1
See all Waukesha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukesha Forum Now

Waukesha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukesha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Waukesha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,251 • Total comments across all topics: 277,956,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC