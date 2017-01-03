LISTEN: Two "Bachelor" rookies dissec...

LISTEN: Two "Bachelor" rookies dissect the Wisconsin-tastic season premiere

Tuesday Jan 3

The season premiere of ABC's "The Bachelor" was already going to be interesting enough for Wisconsinites, given the local roots of the eligible man himself, Nick Viall, who is from Waukesha and graduated from UW-Milwaukee. But add in a couple other area connections Dallas attorney Rachel attended Marquette Law School and Nashville neonatal nurse Danielle M. is originally from Germantown and a couple of OnMilwaukee staffers who'd never watched an episode of the show decided to take the plunge.

