Kinseth Announces Grand Opening Celebration And Ribbon Cutting At The ...

Kinseth Hospitality Company is pleased to announce the opening of the Home2 Suites by Hilton Brookfield, located at 650 Larry Court, Wausheka Wisconsin. An official grand opening celebration took place on January 19 to give everyone in the Brookfield/Waukesha community and the surrounding areas a glimpse of what this newly opened hotel has to offer.

