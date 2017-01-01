Fire strikes Fracaro's Lanes bowling alley in Waukesha
Fire strikes Fracaro's Lanes bowling alley in Waukesha Fire struck the historic Fracaro's Lanes in Waukesha Sunday night. Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://on.jsonl.in/2iVb3IJ Fire struck the historic Fracaro's Lanes, 1430 Whiterock Ave., in Waukesha Sunday night, according to a Waukesha police dispatcher.
