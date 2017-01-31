Father who overdosed with kids in veh...

Father who overdosed with kids in vehicle facing charges

Read more: WKOW-TV

A Waukesha father whose 8-year-old son is credited with saving his life in a drug overdose case is facing criminal charges. Prosecutors say 33-year-old Christopher Koeberl was slumped over the wheel of his vehicle with his young three sons inside Jan. 25. His 8-year-old son called 911, fearing his father had died.

