Father who overdosed with kids in vehicle facing charges

A Waukesha father whose 8-year-old son is credited with saving his life in a drug overdose case is facing criminal charges. Prosecutors say 33-year-old Christopher Koeberl was slumped over the wheel of his vehicle with his young three sons inside Jan. 25. His 8-year-old son called 911, fearing his father had died.

