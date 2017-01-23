'Beware the Slenderman' review: A Portland filmmaker examines true crime and an Internet...

Portland-based documentary filmmaker Irene Taylor Brodksy's latest work, "Beware the Slenderman," debuts on HBO Jan. 23. There's no mystery as to why TV is ramping up the production of true-crime documentaries. After the success of Netflix's "Making a Murderer," and HBO's "The Jinx: The Life and Death of Robert Durst," cable, streaming and broadcast networks have dug into years-old cases, involving everyone from mysterious skyjacker D.B. Cooper to youthful murder victim JonBenet Ramsey .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.