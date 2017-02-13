A child's tearful 911 call after his ...

A child's tearful 911 call after his dad's apparent overdose

Tuesday Jan 31

After thinking he was dead, the boy's father was charged with three counts of child neglect, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Three children, aged four, six and eight, were sitting with Christopher Koeberl in his car when he lost consciousness, authorities say.

