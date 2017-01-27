8-year-old boy saves dad's life durin...

8-year-old boy saves dad's life during overdose in Waukesha

A boy in Waukesha may have saved his dad's life by being able to give dispatchers enough information when his father overdosed. Authorities have released the 9-1-1 call to WISN-TV in Milwaukee.

