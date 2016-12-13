The Women and Girls Fund of Waukesha County named Michelle DuBord of Pewaukee as executive director, effective Dec. 12. Women and Girls Fund names new executive director The Women and Girls Fund of Waukesha County named Michelle DuBord of Pewaukee as executive director, effective Dec. 12. Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://www.waukeshanow.com/story/news/local/2016/12/13/women-and-girls-fund-names-new-executive-director/95380098/ The Women and Girls Fund of Waukesha County named Michelle DuBord of Pewaukee as executive director, effective Dec. 12. DuBord has spent several years in nonprofit management, holding several posts at the former United Way in Waukesha County.

