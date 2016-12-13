Women and Girls Fund names new execut...

Women and Girls Fund names new executive director

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Waukesha

The Women and Girls Fund of Waukesha County named Michelle DuBord of Pewaukee as executive director, effective Dec. 12. DuBord has spent several years in nonprofit management, holding several posts at the former United Way in Waukesha County.

Waukesha, WI

