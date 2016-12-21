Weird 38 mins ago 1:18 p.m.Baby goes on transplant list at 10:15. At 10:55, a match

Weird 38 mins ago 1:18 p.m.Baby goes ...

Baby goes on transplant list at 10:15. At 10:55, a match

Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Daniel McCabe is just 5 months old, but he's been fighting a rare liver disorder since he was born. On Dec. 13, things had become so dire that doctors placed him on the waiting list for a new liver and prepared to wait weeks, if not months, with his life in the balance.

