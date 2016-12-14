Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects...

Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three businesses

There are 2 comments on the WKOW-TV story from Wednesday Dec 14, titled Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three businesses. In it, WKOW-TV reports that:

A sex sting led to the shutdown of three businesses and the arrests of four women in Waukesha. Police found online adult ads for several massage parlors: Sweet Thai, Far East Healing Spa and Lilac Massage.

Terry

Milwaukee, WI

#1 Friday Dec 16
Many legitimate customers using massage stores were found to be city and county officials even some state officials who may have liked the extra service menu. Anonymous tips said to come from competition Envy and wives who said their husbands had turned frigid.
Jordan

Milwaukee, WI

#2 Sunday Dec 18
Milwaukee Urinal upset that they were advertising on Backpage instead of with them.
